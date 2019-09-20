|
|
LEVESQUE, Gary G. Of Cape Neddick, Maine, age 69, formerly of Arlington, MA, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Royal Meadow View in North Reading, MA.
He was born in Cambridge, MA on July 24, 1950, son of George L. and Cleo (Bergstrom) Le Vesque.
Gary enjoyed boating, camping, bird watching and being outdoors appreciating the beauty of nature. He mastered the goju-ryu style of martial arts in his 20's and continued to work out, keeping his strength for his entire life. He was a specialty welder who took great pride in his work. One of his largest projects was a collaboration with an artist who asked Gary to build the large mobile which today catches the breezes of Porter Square in Cambridge. Gary was a former Master of Masonic Lodge of Eleusis in Belmont, MA.
When Gary and Pat moved to Maine, he got to know his new community working at the York Senior Center and driving trolleys in York Beach and Wells.
Gary leaves his wife Patricia L. (Arey) Le Vesque, sister Diane Le Vesque Berry of Arlington, MA, dear friends Jan Vrotsos and Linda Harrison, his beloved pug, Buster and a number of friends and extended family in Maine and Massachusetts. Gary was predeceased by his brother Thomas M. Le Vesque.
Heartfelt thanks to the entire angelic staff at Royal Meadow View for their kind, gentle and thoughtful care when Gary needed it most.
Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center for Wildlife, P.O. Box 620, Cape Neddick, Maine 03902.
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, YORK, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home
(207) 363-3531
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 21, 2019