Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
GARY G. MARTIN

GARY G. MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN, Gary G. Of South Boston, suddenly, July 22, 2019. Devoted father of Michael of Avon, MaryAnn Metivier of Middleboro, Michelle of Rockland, and Melanie Camier of Lynnfield. Brother of Jean Tenerini of NH, and the late Roy "Sonny" Martin. Cherished grandfather of Samantha Martin, Eryn Burns, Gregory Camier, Aidan James Bell, Jacob Merrill, and the late Scotty Deane. Son of the late Roy and Jennie (Kennedy) Martin. Funeral Service in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, on Wednesday, July 31st, at 11:30am. Visitation in the funeral home on Tuesday, July 30th, from 5-8 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. Army Veteran.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
