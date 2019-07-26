|
MARTIN, Gary G. Of South Boston, suddenly, July 22, 2019. Devoted father of Michael of Avon, MaryAnn Metivier of Middleboro, Michelle of Rockland, and Melanie Camier of Lynnfield. Brother of Jean Tenerini of NH, and the late Roy "Sonny" Martin. Cherished grandfather of Samantha Martin, Eryn Burns, Gregory Camier, Aidan James Bell, Jacob Merrill, and the late Scotty Deane. Son of the late Roy and Jennie (Kennedy) Martin. Funeral Service in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, on Wednesday, July 31st, at 11:30am. Visitation in the funeral home on Tuesday, July 30th, from 5-8 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. Army Veteran.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019