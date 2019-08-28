|
CHINCHILLO, Gary J. Gary died Tuesday, Aug. 27, at age 75, in the loving care of his family. Formerly of Revere, and well known Tewksbury real estate agent. He was the beloved husband for 30 years of Patsy (Backhoff) (Fardin) Chinchillo; son of the late Lincoln and Blanche "Patty" Chinchillo; loving father of Christopher Robert Chinchillo of Boston, Melissa Leigh Chinchillo and her husband Paul Bodig of Brooklyn, NY, father of the late Matthew Mark Chinchillo; stepfather of Karen and Michael Noonan of Westborough, James and Carol Fardin of Maplewood, NJ, Robert Fardin and his wife Stephanie Creegan of Lowell; grandfather of Sam, Julia, Harry, Isabelle, Jamie, Conor, Maggie, Caitie, Tommy, and Teddy; brother of Robert Chinchillo and his wife Elaine of North Reading, Patricia Riley and her husband Al of Plymouth, MA, Diane Kelley and her husband Lance of Wakefield; and uncle of many. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends will be received Friday morning, Aug. 30, from 10:00 until 12:00 noon in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38), TEWKSBURY CENTER. Phone (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon in the funeral home, followed by burial in Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Jimmy Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019