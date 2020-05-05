|
|
FAMA, Gary J. Age 60, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Gary was a lifelong resident of Everett. He was the beloved son of the late Anthony and Margie (Waterman) Fama. Devoted brother to the late Diane Showstead. Loving Uncle of Brian, Tammy and Mark Showstead. Dear friend of the Bond Family, who had the pleasure of sharing their home with him for several years. Gary worked numerous years for Team Work Cleaning Concepts and left many friends and acquaintances. Gary loved to walk around the city and talk with whomever he had come in contact. He was an avid collector of Three Stooges and trains memorabilia. In accordance with the CDC, MA Dept. of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be privately held. For online guestbook, visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020