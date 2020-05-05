Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
For more information about
GARY FAMA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for GARY FAMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY J. FAMA


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GARY J. FAMA Obituary
FAMA, Gary J. Age 60, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Gary was a lifelong resident of Everett. He was the beloved son of the late Anthony and Margie (Waterman) Fama. Devoted brother to the late Diane Showstead. Loving Uncle of Brian, Tammy and Mark Showstead. Dear friend of the Bond Family, who had the pleasure of sharing their home with him for several years. Gary worked numerous years for Team Work Cleaning Concepts and left many friends and acquaintances. Gary loved to walk around the city and talk with whomever he had come in contact. He was an avid collector of Three Stooges and trains memorabilia. In accordance with the CDC, MA Dept. of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be privately held. For online guestbook, visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

View the online memorial for Gary J. FAMA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. F. Ward Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -