WHITE, Gary L. Age 65, of Reading, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020, at Beverly Hospital surrounded by his family. Gary is the loving son of Mary A. (Benson) and the late Lewis F. White. Gary is the beloved father of Kelly LaBonte (and her husband, Chris), Michael, and Joseph and Joshua White. Grandfather to Michael, Jack and Abigail. He is the devoted brother of Gayle Gildea and her husband, Louis, Glenn White, Gregg White and his wife, Constance, Gena Mapplethorpe and her husband, James, Karen Lenox and her husband, Robert, Kristin Dooley, and the late Jane Dixon. Gary is the cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Gary is also survived by his uncle and Godfather, Paul Benson and his wife, Joan. Funeral Mass is Private.. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2020