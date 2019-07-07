Boston Globe Obituaries
CORMIER, Gary P. Of Somerville, July 2, 2019. Beloved son of the late Theodore and Elsa Cormier. Loving brother of Stephen Cormier and his wife Arlene of Methuen and Linda Hazel of Somerville. Dear uncle of James and Jeff Hazel of Somerville, Suzanne Grady and her husband Kevin of Franklin, Jacqueline Plante and her husband Joseph of CT, Jared Cormier of Medford. Also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews and special friends. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours to be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday 4-8pm. Interment will be private. Retired Veteran, US Army, MA National Guard for 22 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary's memory to , LLS.org
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2019
