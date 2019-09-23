Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
GREENAWAY, Gary R. Age 73, of Maynard, MA, Sept. 12, 2019. Beloved son of the late George Robert "Bob" & Thelma (Dawson) Greenaway. Survived by two brothers, David & wife Lyn of Cypress, TX, & Richard & wife Shelly of Maynard; his sister, Lori Byrne & husband Gerry of Maynard; his only surviving aunt, Lois Baker; & many loving nieces, nephews and their families. Visiting Hours Thurs., Sept. 26th, from 4-7pm, at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON. Funeral Service Fri., Sept. 27th, at the Acton Funeral Home, at a time to be announced. Burial following in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd., Maynard. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations to one of three suggested charities: Minuteman ARC, 35 Forest Ridge Rd., Concord, MA 01742; Friends of Maynard Football, c/o Tim Lawton, 11 Michael Rd., Maynard, MA 01754; or to Till, attn: Carol Perkins, 20 Eastbrook Rd., Suite 201, Dedham, MA 02026-2075, please add "to benefit 9 Reo Rd." on the memo line. For updates, please call the funeral home at 978-263-5333 or refer to Gary's memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
