GREENAWAY, Gary R. Age 73, of Maynard, MA, Sept. 12, 2019. Beloved son of the late George Robert "Bob" & Thelma (Dawson) Greenaway. Survived by two brothers, David & wife Lyn of Cypress, TX, & Richard & wife Shelly of Maynard; his sister, Lori Byrne & husband Gerry of Maynard; his only surviving aunt, Lois Baker; & many loving nieces, nephews and their families. Visiting Hours Thurs., Sept. 26th, from 4-7pm, at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON. Funeral Service Fri., Sept. 27th, at the Acton Funeral Home, at a time to be announced. Burial following in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd., Maynard. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations to one of three suggested charities: Minuteman ARC, 35 Forest Ridge Rd., Concord, MA 01742; Friends of Maynard Football, c/o Tim Lawton, 11 Michael Rd., Maynard, MA 01754; or to Till, attn: Carol Perkins, 20 Eastbrook Rd., Suite 201, Dedham, MA 02026-2075, please add "to benefit 9 Reo Rd." on the memo line. For updates, please call the funeral home at 978-263-5333 or refer to Gary's memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019