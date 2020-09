JENSEN, Gary R. "Rusty" Of Norwood, passed away on September 11, 2020 at the age of 63. Beloved son of Margaret C. (Coyne) Jensen of Norwood. Husband of the late Rosanne (Lynch) Jensen. Loving brother of Maryellen Conway of Norwood. Devoted father of Eric L. Jensen of RI. Stepfather of Scott Cherry of Wrentham and Matt Cherry of Norwood. Cherished grandfather of Natalie Conway, Brayden Cherry, Gage Cherry and Bailey Cherry. Uncle of Sean Conway of Norwood, Ryan Conway of NC, Erin Cady of Franklin, Benjamin Cady of Franklin and Nicholas Cady of Franklin. Gary was a 1977 graduate of Norwood High School. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 4-7pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. Due to church restrictions from Covid-19, the family will hold a private Funeral Mass at St. Timothy's Church Norwood. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 www.danafarber.org Kraw-Kornack Funeral HomeNorwood, MA 781-762-0482