GARY R. SULLIVAN
SULLIVAN, Gary R. Of Arlington, formerly of Cambridge. September 29th, 2020. Beloved son of the late John and Ruth Sullivan. Loving brother of Charles Sullivan and his wife Marian of Winthrop and the late John H. Sullivan. Uncle of John Sullivan of Arlington. Gary was an Arlington Police Officer for over 32 years and was a Vietnam War Air Force veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Friday from 4-8 pm. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and pay their respects and exit the Funeral Home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. A Graveside Service will take place in Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Saturday at 11 am. (Please gather inside the middle gate on Medford St.) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org To send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
