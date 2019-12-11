|
WILLIAMS, Gary R. Age 59, transitioned into glory on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Gary was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts and later moved to Hampton, Virginia in 2000. He was a graduate of Boston Technical High School in Boston, Massachusetts, attended University of Massachusetts at Amherst for Engineering, and also received his Associates degree in Business Administration from Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton, Virginia.
Homegoing Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at: Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia 23666.
Viewing of body will be prior to service only from 09:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the church.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019