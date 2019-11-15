|
HENDERSHOT, Gary Robert Age 65, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and friends. He was born June 21, 1954, grew up in Weymouth, MA and made his home in Hanover, MA. He was predeceased by his father, Fred R. Hendershot and son, Scott Hendershot. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Barbara and George Gong of Scituate, MA, brother Christopher Gong of Hingham, MA, longtime girlfriend Catherine Joyce of White Horse Beach, MA, son Keith Hendershot and his wife Heather and granddaughters Holly, Violet, Daisy, and Rosemary of Washington, MA, and daughter Ariel Martin and her husband Chris and granddaughter Isla of Wakefield, MA. He was a Boston College High School graduate and earned a Master's degree in Finance and a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Bentley University. He loved being outdoors, walking his beloved dog Molly, swimming in his pool, and going to the beach. He loved hosting family gatherings and spending time with his family and friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Peck Funeral Home at 870 Broad Street in EAST WEYMOUTH, MA on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4 PM to 8 PM with a Funeral Service on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1 PM. Burial will follow at the Hanover Center Cemetery in Hanover, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 16, 2019