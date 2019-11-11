|
MURPHY, Gary S. East Sandwich - Age 67, died at home after an extended illness on Thursday, November 7, 2019, with his loving soulmate and faithful wife of 13 years, Karen (Raftery) by his side. Born in Boston, the son of the late Francis L. and Dorothy F. (McNulty) Murphy. He spent most of his childhood in West Roxbury before moving to Walpole, where he attended Walpole High School. Gary was a Vietnam Era Veteran and served in the U.S. Army as a Military Police Staff Sergeant stationed at Fort Dix, NJ, between 1974 and 1977. After his discharge, he worked as a Corrections Officer for more than 23 years. During his work in corrections, Gary was a founding member and original executive Board member of the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union. Gary was extremely proud of the benefits he and the union were able to achieve for the members. In 2000, he began a 15-year career working as the Director of Employee Relations with the Massachusetts State Police, where he was a valued member of management. He retired in 2015 with more than 43 years of service working for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Gary was an avid NASCAR and Boston Bruins fan.
In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his children, Krissy Herrick, Shelly Hall and her husband Josh, Travis, Emily and his stepdaughter Kimberly Blanc and her husband Russ. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren; siblings Christopher and his wife Cheryl, Kevin and his wife Stephanie and Gina Fraser and her husband Ed; and well as several nieces and nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by siblings Francis and Dorothy.
A Wake will be held 5-8 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the John-Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Road, MARSTONS MILLS, MA. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, at Corpus Christi Parish, 324 Quaker Meeting House Rd., East Sandwich, with burial to follow at 1:15 p.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice of Cape Cod Healthcare, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601, or the American Legion, Post 188, 20 Main Street, Sandwich, MA 02563.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019