RUDMAN, Gary Scott Of Columbia, SC, formerly of Stoughton, MA. Entered into rest on February 9, 2020 at the age of 53. Gary is the cherished son of Linda (Lipshires) Rudman of North Easton and the late Leon Rudman. Beloved husband of Robin (Friedlander) Rudman. Devoted father of Rachel, Caitlyn, and Hannah Rudman. Loving brother of Michelle (Rudman) Sigel and her husband Jeremy, and the late Jodi (Rudman) Goldberg, and uncle of Rebecca and Sarrah Goldberg and Jacob and Noah Sigel. Services will be held at Ahavath Torah Congregation, 1179 Central Street, Stoughton, on Wednesday, February 12th at 1pm, followed by burial at Lindwood Memorial Park, 490 North Street, Randolph, MA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Linda Rudman on Wednesday following burial until 9pm with Minyan at 7:30pm and Thursday from 1pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm with Minyan at 7:30pm. Donations for Gary may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 Attn: MMRF Endurance Events, please include on memo line "Robin Rudman-Chicago Marathon 2020" or access the link online at http://endurance.themmrf.org/2020ChicagoMarathon/ForGary Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020