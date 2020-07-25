Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaslee Funeral Homes
Multiple Locations, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for GARY CHAG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY STEPHEN CHAG


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GARY STEPHEN CHAG Obituary
CHAG, Gary Stephen Of Pine River Pond in Wakefield, New Hampshire, left this world surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his wife's home in Charlestown. The cause was metastatic prostate cancer. He was 68. A native of Weare, New Hampshire, Chag graduated with distinction from the Air Force Academy in 1974. He then served as a C-141 commander and instructor and check pilot in the T-37 trainer. After his active duty service ended in 1982, he flew in the Air Force Reserve for 12 years, including in the Gulf War, before retiring from the military as a lieutenant colonel. Over the years, Gary earned his Master's in aeronautical science with distinction from Embry-Riddle. He was a commercial airline pilot for more than three decades, flying the Airbus 319/320/321, Boeing 737 and the DC-9 for US Airways and American Airlines as a captain, check airman and first officer. Gary was a selfless man, and his love and generosity knew no bounds. He is survived and will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sherry Grancey; daughter Tiffany Chag and her wife, Rebecca Beyer; daughter Melody Pourchot and her husband Ricky; grandson, Vail Pourchot; his first wife, Patricia Chag; brothers Mark and David Chag and their wives Deb and Lucie Chag; and many nephews and nieces and extended family members. Services will be private at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pan-Mass Challenge in which Tiffany and Rebecca are participants. For more details, please see the obituary at www.peasleefuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Gary Stephen CHAG
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -