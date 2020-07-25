|
CHAG, Gary Stephen Of Pine River Pond in Wakefield, New Hampshire, left this world surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his wife's home in Charlestown. The cause was metastatic prostate cancer. He was 68. A native of Weare, New Hampshire, Chag graduated with distinction from the Air Force Academy in 1974. He then served as a C-141 commander and instructor and check pilot in the T-37 trainer. After his active duty service ended in 1982, he flew in the Air Force Reserve for 12 years, including in the Gulf War, before retiring from the military as a lieutenant colonel. Over the years, Gary earned his Master's in aeronautical science with distinction from Embry-Riddle. He was a commercial airline pilot for more than three decades, flying the Airbus 319/320/321, Boeing 737 and the DC-9 for US Airways and American Airlines as a captain, check airman and first officer. Gary was a selfless man, and his love and generosity knew no bounds. He is survived and will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sherry Grancey; daughter Tiffany Chag and her wife, Rebecca Beyer; daughter Melody Pourchot and her husband Ricky; grandson, Vail Pourchot; his first wife, Patricia Chag; brothers Mark and David Chag and their wives Deb and Lucie Chag; and many nephews and nieces and extended family members. Services will be private at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pan-Mass Challenge in which Tiffany and Rebecca are participants. For more details, please see the obituary at www.peasleefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020