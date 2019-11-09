Home

GARY T. GILBERT

GILBERT, Gary T. Age 82, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Revere and Natick, MA, died on November 7, 2019. A longtime member of the Massachusetts bar, avid tennis player, and passionate fan of all Boston sports teams, he will be sorely missed by his spouse of 59 years, Enid, sons Myles, Adam, and Scott, daughters-in-law Maureen, Susan, and Lauren, grandchildren Craig, Joseph, Elizabeth and spouse Jake, Steven and spouse Kendra, Randy, and Brian, and great-grandson Jamie. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Drive, Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607, or myeloma.org

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
