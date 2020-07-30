Home

GARY W. COLLOTTA


1947 - 2020
GARY W. COLLOTTA Obituary
COLLOTTA, Gary W. In Loving Memory Age 72, Apollo Beach, FL. beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away on July 19th, 2020. Originally from Newton, Massachusetts. He loved his family and was happiest when with them. Gary was a sweet man who loved his family, animals, cooking, baking and was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. He was in sales all of his life and was a very successful entrepreneur. He is survived by his wife Sharon, son Gary (Danielle), daughter Amy (Eric) and grandchildren Nicholas and Haley. In addition, he is survived by his sister Donna Taylor (George) of Windsor, CT and brother Ronald (Jean) of Scottsdale, AZ. Gary never knew a stranger and will be deeply missed by his many friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHus) Foundation: aHUS, PO BOX 93189, Rochester, NY 14692. Final arrangements by Dobies Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Trinity, FL.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020
