GARY W. CONNORS
CONNORS, Gary W. At 84 years, on November 29th, in Saugus, formerly of Medford & Revere. Beloved husband of 42 years to Dr. Marie A. (Aloisi) Connors, Phd. Ed. Beloved son of the late, Daniel A.F. Connors & Margaret (Foley) Connors. He is lovingly survived by his brother-in-law, Joseph A. Aloisi & his wife, Marie of Salem, MA & also by his nephew, Mark Aloisi of Boynton Beach, FL & his niece, Gina DeSisto & her husband, Darren of Revere. He was also the devoted brother to the late Dr. Maureen Connors, Phd. Ed. Family & friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Thursday, December 3rd in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE beginning at 9:00 a.m. & followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere & immediately followed with interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Due to the ongoing pandemic, regulations & mandates enforced by the CDC & the Boston Archdiocese are strictly enforced. Face masks must be worn at all times & social distancing must be maintained at the funeral home, church & cemetery. All attendees are required to provide their name and phone number for contact tracing and temperatures will be checked prior to entering the funeral home & church. Gary was a retiree of Leslie University, Boston with 20 years of service in their Security Department. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Windows of Hope, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com


Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
09:00 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Funeral services provided by
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
