Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
TROMBLEY, Gary W. Of Lexington, formerly of Cambridge, passed away at his home on October 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan E. (Hoog). Proud father of Gary C. and Caroline Trombley of Lexington. Loving son of Charles and Virginia (Peters) Trombley of Cambridge. Dear brother of Cheryl Simard and her husband James of NH, Charles Trombley and his wife Janet of ME, Sharon Trombley and Daniel White of NJ, and Mark Trombley and his wife Kelli of Bridgewater. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and his dog Sasha. Proud owner of Arco Tire in Somerville. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Tuesday from 4-8PM. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., North Cambridge on Wednesday at 11AM. Relatives and friends invited. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
