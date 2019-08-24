|
DRAGO, Gaspare Of Stoneham, August 22, 2019, at age 85. Beloved husband of Helen (Zarrella) Drago. Devoted father of Paula Anderson, Mark Drago and his wife Debbie, Paul Drago and his wife Amy. Loving grandfather of Brittany Longmuir and her husband Scott, Taylor Anderson, Briana Drago, Olivia Drago, Dean Anderson, Ryan Drago, Emma Drago and Jack Drago. Dear brother of the late Rose Cuoco and Paolo Drago. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family in the Barile Family Funeral Home (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, Monday, August 26th, from 8:30 am to 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Gaspare's Eternal Life in St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Please consider donations in memory of Gaspare to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome. Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019