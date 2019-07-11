WILKINSON, Gayann "Gram" A 22 year resident of Hull, MA, age 79, passed comfortably on July 9th, 2019. Beloved spouse of William L. Wilkinson Jr. for 60 years. She was the dear daughter of Herbert & Connie (Williams) Bauer. Gayann was the loving mother of Mary Wilkinson and her daughter Mary of Hull, MA, Wendy Bretton & husband Gary of Bridgton, ME, William Wilkinson III of Dorchester, and Christopher Wilkinson of WV. She was also the proud grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 2. Gayann was the sister of David Bauer & wife Peggy of Bellingham, MA, Sandy Trufant of Medway, MA and the late Robert Bauer. Gayann lived her life first as a welder at the Fore River Shipyard and member of the Local 7 Ironworkers then as the Apprentice Coordinator for the State of Massachusetts. She worked 30+ years before retiring only to bless her community as a member of St. Ann's Bell Ringers, WIBT (Women in Building Trades) and as a library trustee for the Town of Hull. She was also a member of the United States Marine Corps. Gayann will be sorely missed. Donations in memory of Gayann may be sent to Fisher House of Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071, or by visiting www.fisherhouseboston.org and making your donation through their donation link. Visiting Hours: Will be held on Sunday, July 14th from 2-6PM at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., HINGHAM. Friends and family are welcome. For additional information and online condolences please visit www.DowningChapel.com



