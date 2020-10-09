1/1
GAYLE EDELSTEIN
EDELSTEIN, Gayle Of Boston, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. An inspiration to others, Gayle was known by her family as a beacon of strength and resilience. She, in the words of her niece, "taught us all that no matter how much things suck we just…keep going because there are things like nail polish and donuts; shopping malls and time with family and music on the radio." Gayle's love of music was eclectic, ranging from Itzhak Perlman's beautiful violin pieces to the song stylings of the Four Tops. Gayle was a graduate of Brookline High School and also attended the Richter School of Floral Design. A lover of the arts Gayle enjoyed, among other events, spending warm summer Saturday afternoons enjoying concerts on the Esplanade in Boston, taking in a show in the theater district as well as visiting the city's many museums and cultural landmarks. An avid baker, Gayle crafted many confections in her home kitchen including chocolate chip cookies and butter horns. She will also be remembered for her love of her family. In the words of her nephew "the world is a little less bright without you in it". Gayle is survived by a family who adored her. Loving daughter of Irene (Stecker) Edelstein & the late Sumner Charles Edelstein. Dear sister of Martin Edelstein & his wife Mary of Foster City, CA and Elyse Lakin & her husband Scott of Woburn, MA. Beloved Aunt of Stefanie Tova Lakin of Woburn, MA and Craig Edelstein of San Diego, CA & his fiancé Roxan. Niece of Samuel Edelstein & his wife Eleanor. Cousin of Michael Edelstein & his wife Karen and Christine Dodds & her husband Jonathan. Dear friend of Rachel Kott Lewis of Watertown, MA. Burial was private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), c/o the Gift Processing Department, 125 Broad St., 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
