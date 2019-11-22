Home

FIELDS, Gaynor Anne (Brousseau) Born on January 8, 1929, in Winchendon, MA, as Gaynor Anne Brousseau, daughter of Lillian Y. (L'Etoile) and Rennie J. Brousseau. Gaynor attended Bryant College for Accounting. Gaynor and her husband Frank raised two children in Lexington, MA, where she was a Real Estate Broker for twenty years. When Gaynor retired from Real Estate, she became an interior designer at Ethan Allen. She was President of the Lexington Chapter of Home for Little Wanderers. In 1996, Gaynor and Frank retired to Cape Cod. She was an active golfer and part of Lady Niners and Sunday Scotch at Bass River Golf Course, as well as an active member of the Garden Club of Yarmouth. Gaynor had been a volunteer at both Winchester Hospital and Cape Cod Hospital. Gaynor enjoyed socializing, hosting dinner parties and attending musical theater. Proudly married for 57 years. Gaynor is survived by her husband Francis Xavier Fields of Yarmouth Port, MA, daughter Renee Fields Dickson of Londonderry, NH, son Gregory Fields and his wife Marion of Medfield, MA. Cherished and adored Nana to Cameron, Kyle and Justin Dickson; Alexander, Anastasia and Jocelyn Fields. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29th, beginning at 9:30 AM, at Saint Pius X Church, Station Ave., South Yarmouth, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery, Yarmouth Port, with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Gaynor's memory may be made to the Liberty Commons Residents' Activity Fund, 390 Orleans Rd., Chatham, MA 02650. Notes of comfort may be sent to the Fields family at www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com Morris, O'Connor & Blute

Yarmouth - Harwich
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -