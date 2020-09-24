GENE GOLDSTEIN

GOLDSTEIN, Gene Gene Harvey Goldstein of Newton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 68. For 42 years, he was the beloved husband of Michele Goldstein. Loving, devoted father of Erika Goldstein Guidetti and her husband Jason of New York City, Nicole Posternack and her husband David of Newton; dear brother of Jackie Glanz and her husband Mal; brother-in-law of Cindy Schneider and her husband Jeff. Cherished grandfather of Max Joseph Posternak, Madison Elle and Harper Sofia Guidetti; fond uncle of Tarin, Brittany, Tracey and Jaime. Gene was known for his kindness, sensitivity and ever present sense of humor and leaves behind so many happy, special memories that will remain a true blessing to his family and all who knew him. His memories of strength will live on in each of us. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital LBD Unit, Attn: Dr. Stephen Gomperts 55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 or Angel Memorial Animal Center, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Gene's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends are invited to view the service by visiting https://distantlink.com/stanetskymemorial.html
