BROWN, Gene H. Age 77 of Milton, Massachusetts, passed on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He is survived by his daughter Gena and was preceded by his wife Marie Brown, and his parents Malchester, Sr. and Alice Mae Brown. He was also preceded in death by his brother Carl and sisters Joyce and Clementon. Gene was born in Boca Raton, Florida on July 26, 1942. He was the second oldest child of five siblings. After graduating from Boca High School, Gene attended Florida A&M University to receive a B.S. in Education. He continued his education at Boston College, where he received a Masters in Education. Gene then began a lengthy career of 21 years with the Massachusetts Federal Government working for the US Administration for Community Living, Administration on Aging, as an Aging Program Specialist. Gene will be remembered as a bright, shining light in the various communities he has served. Funeral Service in the Concord Baptist Church, 180 Blue Hill Avenue, Milton, Wednesday, January 29, at 12PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene's memory to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For online guestbook, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020