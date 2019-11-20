|
|
CITRANO, Gene R. Of The Villages, Florida, and former longtime resident of Medford, November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Johanna (DiStaula) Citrano. Devoted father of John Citrano and his wife Robin of Bedford, Richard Citrano and his wife Jill of Stoneham. Loving grandfather of Marisa, Jake and Olivia Citrano, Richard and Carli Citrano. Cherished brother of John Citrano and his wife Claire, Christine Pratti and her husband Jack, all of Florida. Further survived by many nieces and nephews. Former husband of Patricia (Milano) Citrano. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to gather for Calling Hours at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, November 26th, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11 a.m. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gene's memory to the , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019