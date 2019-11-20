Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
512 High St.
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GENE CITRANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GENE R. CITRANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GENE R. CITRANO Obituary
CITRANO, Gene R. Of The Villages, Florida, and former longtime resident of Medford, November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Johanna (DiStaula) Citrano. Devoted father of John Citrano and his wife Robin of Bedford, Richard Citrano and his wife Jill of Stoneham. Loving grandfather of Marisa, Jake and Olivia Citrano, Richard and Carli Citrano. Cherished brother of John Citrano and his wife Claire, Christine Pratti and her husband Jack, all of Florida. Further survived by many nieces and nephews. Former husband of Patricia (Milano) Citrano. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to gather for Calling Hours at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, November 26th, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11 a.m. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gene's memory to the , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -