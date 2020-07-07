|
CIRUOLO, Generoso Of East Boston, formerly of Panni, Italy, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 58 years to Carolina (Cimino) Ciruolo. Devoted father of Ralph Ciruolo and his wife, Letizia, of East Boston and David Ciruolo of East Boston. Dear brother of Maria LaPolla and the late Giovanna Russo. Cherished grandfather of Carolina and Diana. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are being held privately for the immediate family. Generoso will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden, MA. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.ruggieromh.com 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020