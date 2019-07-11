Boston Globe Obituaries
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
GENEVIEVE GALLAGHER
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Brighton, MA
GALLAGHER, Genevieve C. Age 95, a longtime resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully at the Oak Knoll Nursing Home, in the presence of her family, Lillian, Dan and Cheryl Liberatore on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born in Dorchester, she was daughter of the late John J. and Elizabeth (Sweeney) Gallagher. She will always be remembered as a very loving, generous person who was kind to all and for her wonderful sense of humor. She will be greatly missed. Genevieve worked as an administrative assistant at Sears Roebuck Co. at the original Boston office and then retired from New England Life Insurance Co. in Copley Square, Boston. She is survived by her loving sisters, Margaret Burley of Boston, Patricia Damigella of Dorchester and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Frank Gallagher, Paul K. Gallagher, Sr., Eleanor Bishop, Dorothy Murphy, Roseanne Rosky and Marilyn Moore. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a time of Visitation on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2-5 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.) FRAMINGHAM. Her Funeral Service will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11AM at the Norton Funeral Home. Genevieve's Burial will take place Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472 www.support.perkins.org To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019
