|
|
JONES, Genevieve C. Lifelong resident of Medford, February 3rd. Devoted mother of Bruce Galbreath of Medford. Loving grandmother of Betrand Galbreath of Charlton, Zachary Galbreath, of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Samantha Peloquin of Orange, CA. Loving great-grandmother of Sean, Elizabeth, Eleanor and Alice Galbreath. Loving companion of Alexander Stevens, of Medford. Dear sister of Paula Bersacola of Middleburg Heights, OH. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting Hours have been respectfully omitted, Burial will be private. A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Home
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2020