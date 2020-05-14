|
McGUNNIGLE, Genevieve G. Of Weymouth, MA passed away May 11 due to the Covid-19 virus at the age of 99. Born in Boston in 1920, the daughter of John and Jilllan Ruebeck of Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from South Boston High School. As a young woman, she sang and tap danced on local radio stations. During WWII, she joined the relief effort and worked at the Hingham Shipyard. Genevieve was the wife of the late William J. McGunnigle, and the mother of the late Judith (Rodgerson) McGunnigle, and her surviving son, Bruce W. McGunnigle of Weymouth, MA. She is also survived by her beloved seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was laid to rest at the Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree, MA. Her life and her love were an inspiration to all that knew her. For additional information and the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020