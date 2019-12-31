|
ARSENAULT, Genevieve L. (Cantalupi) Of Everett, on December 29. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Arsenault. Loving mother of Jane Jagiello and her husband Jim of Everett, Mary Fiorentino and her husband Tom of Saugus, Anne Marvan and her husband Joe of Wellesley and Edward Arsenault. Beloved sister of Rosemarie Folan of Stoneham and the late Joseph Cantey, Mary, Edna, and Eileen Cantalupi. She is survived by her 7 cherished grandchildren: Michael, Kristi, Nicholas, Jonathan, Tommy, Erica and Alexandra and 7 loving great-grandchildren: Marie, Chloe, Lilly, Kaylee, Luca, Leo and Cora. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, on Monday, January 6th, at 9 AM. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Everett, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours are Sunday, from 2-5 PM, with complimentary valet parking Sunday at Main Street entrance. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Genevieve's memory may be made to Glen Ridge Nursing Care, 120 Murray St., Medford, MA 02155, C/O Edgeworth Unit. 1-877-71-ROCCO
