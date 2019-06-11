Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
GENEVIEVE "JIMI" (BUTLER) LENEHAN

GENEVIEVE "JIMI" (BUTLER) LENEHAN Obituary
LENEHAN, Genevieve "Jimi" (Butler) Of Wakefield, formerly of Malden, June 4. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" L. Lenehan. Loving mother of the late Albert James Musial. Survived by her granddaughter Lois Ann Boquette of Porter Ranch, CA and many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell St., Wakefield, on Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jimi's name to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. (Link to: www.mspca.org) For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2019
