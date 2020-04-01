Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Resources
More Obituaries for GENEVIEVE GRUBBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GENEVIEVE M. (MOYLAN) GRUBBS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GENEVIEVE M. (MOYLAN) GRUBBS Obituary
GRUBBS, Genevieve M. (Moylan) Of Randolph, passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2020 after a lengthy illness at the age of 78. Born in Boston, Genevieve worked for Verizon and had been a resident of Randolph for 51 years. Beloved wife for 55 years of William F. Grubbs. Loving mother of William M. Grubbs and his wife Jeanne Johnson of Roslindale. Daughter of the late Thomas and Genevieve (Roake) Moylan. Sister of Judith C. Barnes of Westwood. Also survived by 3 nieces, 1 nephew, and many close friends. All Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Genevieve may be made to support Dr. Bullock Discretionary Fund at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center by visiting www.bidmc.org/giving or by check made payable to "Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center" with "Genevieve M. Grubbs/Dr. Bullock Discretionary Fund" in the memo line and mailed to: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave. (OV), Boston, MA 02215 or Hospice of the South Shore, c/o South Shore Health Foundation, 55 Fogg Rd., Weymouth, MA 02190. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, RANDOLPH. For online guestbook, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com

View the online memorial for Genevieve M. (Moylan) GRUBBS
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GENEVIEVE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -