GRUBBS, Genevieve M. (Moylan) Of Randolph, passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2020 after a lengthy illness at the age of 78. Born in Boston, Genevieve worked for Verizon and had been a resident of Randolph for 51 years. Beloved wife for 55 years of William F. Grubbs. Loving mother of William M. Grubbs and his wife Jeanne Johnson of Roslindale. Daughter of the late Thomas and Genevieve (Roake) Moylan. Sister of Judith C. Barnes of Westwood. Also survived by 3 nieces, 1 nephew, and many close friends. All Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Genevieve may be made to support Dr. Bullock Discretionary Fund at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center by visiting www.bidmc.org/giving or by check made payable to "Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center" with "Genevieve M. Grubbs/Dr. Bullock Discretionary Fund" in the memo line and mailed to: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave. (OV), Boston, MA 02215 or Hospice of the South Shore, c/o South Shore Health Foundation, 55 Fogg Rd., Weymouth, MA 02190. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, RANDOLPH. For online guestbook, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020