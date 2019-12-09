Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Chapel of Bethany Healthcare Ctr.
97 Bethany Rd.
Framingham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:15 AM
Chapel of Bethany Healthcare Ctr.
97 Bethany Rd.
Framingham, MA
View Map
GENEVIEVE M. POWERS

GENEVIEVE M. POWERS Obituary
POWERS, Genevieve M. Of Hampton, NH, formerly of Haverhill, Dec. 5, 2019. Aunt of Maura Powers & her partner James Caruso of Arlington and the late John Powers. Great-aunt of Martin Powers. Sister of the late John L. Powers & his wife Kathleen Powers. She is survived by extended family, including Ann Marie Joyce of Braintree and her longtime friend Marie Doherty of Watertown. Funeral Mass in the Chapel of Bethany Healthcare Ctr., 97 Bethany Rd., Framingham on Thursday at 10:15 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hour prior to Mass 9:15-10:15 AM. Genevieve was a retired Elementary School Teacher and Librarian in the Watertown School system. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America Court # 864. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196 Watertown, MA 02471 would be appreciated.

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019
