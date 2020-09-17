1/1
GENEVIEVE Y. (LONGO) DICARLO
1923 - 2020
DiCARLO, Genevieve Y. (Longo) Of Melrose, Sept. 16, 2020, at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Alfred DiCarlo. Devoted mother of Alfred DiCarlo and his partner Michele Geary of Melrose, and Vivian Diamond and her husband Dennis of Lynn. Sister of the late Anthony Longo, Margaret Tierney, Anne DiCarlo, Beatrice Longo, and Isabelle Adinolfi. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer DiCarlo of Boston, Jason Diamond, and the late Justin Diamond. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to gather in honor of Genevieve's life for her Funeral Mass at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, celebrated on Saturday, September 19 at 11am. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. For online tribute or to send a message of support and love to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
