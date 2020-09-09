1/
GENNARO GRASSO
GRASSO, Gennaro Age 71 of Wilmington, September 5, 2020. Beloved husband for nearly fifty years of Charlotte A. (Covelle) Grasso. Devoted father of Leonina Russo and her husband John, of Middleton, and Erminio Grasso and his wife Michelle of Tewksbury. Loving Papa of John, Jr. and Arianna Russo, Priscilla and Gennaro Grasso. Cherished brother of Antonio Grasso and his wife Pasqualina, Carmine Grasso and his wife Anna, Corrado Grasso and his wife Mirella, all of Italy. Further survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Monday, September 14th, at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, from 2 to 6 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. All attending must wear face coverings and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gennaro's memory to the Friends of St. Anthony Parrish, 138 Cambridge Rd., Woburn, MA 01801. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Home

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
