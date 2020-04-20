|
PANARESE, Gennaro J. Age 92, of Danvers, formerly of Lynnfield, beloved husband of the late Virginia A. (Hodgdon) Panarese, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Beverly Hospital. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Jerry is survived by his daughters, Susan Lynch of Danvers and John Lynch of Peabody, Claudia Jeanmaire and her husband Mark of Marshfield, and Donna Madden and her husband Peter of Middleton, her grandchildren, Erich Jeanmaire and his wife Kristen of Providence, RI, Craig Jeanmaire and his fiancée Stephanie Mello of Plymouth, Michelle Kundicz and her husband Daniel of Middleton, Gina Macera of Middleton, Allison Lynch of East Providence, RI and two great-grandchildren, Taytum Jeanmaire and Nathan Kundicz, his sisters, Angela Panarese and Editha Rudolph, both of Chelsea. He was also the brother of the late Philomena Tibaudo. At the request of the family, all Services are private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020