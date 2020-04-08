Boston Globe Obituaries
GENNARO "JERRY" LICCIARDI


1942 - 2020
LICCIARDI, Gennaro "Jerry" In East Boston, passed peacefully at Beth Israel Hospital on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine (Fay). Brother of Vincent Licciardi and his late wife Dorothea of Wilmington and Julie Licciardi of Deerfield. Also survived by two generations of nieces and nephews. Due to restrictions by the CDC, Dept. of Public Health and the Archdiocese of Boston, all Services will be private. Please consider sending messages of condolence to the family through our Tribute page. Donations in Jerry's memory to the would be appreciated. MagrathFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
