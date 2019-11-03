Boston Globe Obituaries
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
GENO BREDA

GENO BREDA Obituary
BREDA, Geno Of Revere, passed away on Friday, November 1,2019. Beloved husband of the late Marianne (Masella). Devoted father of Michael Breda and his Partner John Cascio, David Breda and his wife Robin, Gene Breda and his Partner Teresa Kelsey, and Denise Castro and her husband Vic. Loving grandfather of Lauren and Michael Castro. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Wednesday, November 6th, at 10:00 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 12:00 (noon). Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:30 am. After graduating High School, Geno enlisted in the United States Army. He was a former member of Local #33 and retired after many years with Vappi Construction. After retirement he enjoyed spending time with family and friends and visiting Suffolk Downs. The family would like to say thank you to Michael, Lauren, and Diane for all the love and care they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For guestbook please visit Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 4, 2019
