|
|
BONICA, Genoveva (Cantera) Of Needham, formerly of West Newton. Beloved wife of the late Antonio Bonica. Loving mother of the late Marta Santamaria. Cherished grandmother of Cristina Santamaria of Needham and Sergio Santamaria of New York City. Dear great-grandmother to Emilia, Liliana and Giuliana Hess. She is also survived by her extended family in Argentina. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday morning 9AM from the Brasco and Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, with a Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of her life at Saint Bernard Church, Washington Street, West Newton at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visitation will be held at Funeral Home Tuesday from 4-7PM. Entombment will follow at the Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. For those who wish donations in Genoveva's memory may be made to "Jog Your Memory 5K" www.jogyourmemory5k.org contributing to Alzheimer's Disease research. For complete obituary, directions and additional information, please visit brascofuneralhome.com Parking attendants on duty. Brasco and Sons Memorial
Waltham 781-893-6260
www.brascofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020