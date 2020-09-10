WOODS, Geoffrey A. "Jeff" Of Lexington, entered into eternal rest unexpectedly, Sept. 3. He was 67 years old. Jeff, affectionately known by his family and friends, was a graduate of Hampshire College and worked as an accountant for a trucking company. Jeff enjoyed boating, playing guitar, and spending time with family. Some of Jeff's fondest memories were sailing up and down the coast and playing in his old band. Jeff's true passion was his family and raising his children. That passion grew with the birth of his grandson, Charlie. His unconditional love and wisdom left a lasting impression which his family will carry with them forever. Jeff was always considered as a very smart, curious, and kind-hearted person. A selfless man who would drop anything to help a loved one. Jeff was loved and respected by many and he will be sorely missed. Beloved son of the late Marilyn (Atwell) and William Arneil Woods. Dear and devoted father of Brian W. Woods and his wife, Chelsey of Norwood and Jessica Conley of Woburn. Dear brother of William A. Woods, Jr. of Bedford and Bradley D. Woods and his wife, Laura of Alton Bay, NH. Loving and cherished grandfather of Charlie Woods. He is also survived by his nieces. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jeff's visitation in the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge at 11:30 a.m. Because of COVID-19, masks and social distancing must be maintained. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeff's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org
would be sincerely appreciated. Swdfuneralhome.com
Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900 View the online memorial for Geoffrey A. "Jeff" WOODS