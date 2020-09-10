1/1
GEOFFREY A. "JEFF" WOODS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEOFFREY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOODS, Geoffrey A. "Jeff" Of Lexington, entered into eternal rest unexpectedly, Sept. 3. He was 67 years old. Jeff, affectionately known by his family and friends, was a graduate of Hampshire College and worked as an accountant for a trucking company. Jeff enjoyed boating, playing guitar, and spending time with family. Some of Jeff's fondest memories were sailing up and down the coast and playing in his old band. Jeff's true passion was his family and raising his children. That passion grew with the birth of his grandson, Charlie. His unconditional love and wisdom left a lasting impression which his family will carry with them forever. Jeff was always considered as a very smart, curious, and kind-hearted person. A selfless man who would drop anything to help a loved one. Jeff was loved and respected by many and he will be sorely missed. Beloved son of the late Marilyn (Atwell) and William Arneil Woods. Dear and devoted father of Brian W. Woods and his wife, Chelsey of Norwood and Jessica Conley of Woburn. Dear brother of William A. Woods, Jr. of Bedford and Bradley D. Woods and his wife, Laura of Alton Bay, NH. Loving and cherished grandfather of Charlie Woods. He is also survived by his nieces. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jeff's visitation in the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge at 11:30 a.m. Because of COVID-19, masks and social distancing must be maintained. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeff's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org would be sincerely appreciated. Swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900

View the online memorial for Geoffrey A. "Jeff" WOODS


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Mt. Auburn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
52 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
(617) 484-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved