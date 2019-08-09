|
|
D'INNOCENZO, George A. Age 72, of Millis, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born November of 1946 in Boston, originally from East Boston and Needham. Dino, as he liked to be called by his friends and family was a 1964 graduate of Needham High. Dino was a veteran of the Navy, servicing in Vietnam flying Huey helicopters. After Vietnam he traveled the world building roads and airports as a civil engineer. He finally settled in Millis where he started his own welding company that he ran with his son Michael for over 30 years. Dino was a kind, generous man who was a farmer at heart and an avid advocate for vocational learning. Son of the late Antonio and Lenora (Giammatteo) D'Innocenzo, brother of the late James D'Innocenzo. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Mastropieri). Loving father of Kristina Last and her husband Jason, Michael D'Innocenzo and girlfriend Emily Heno, brother-in-law of Lawrence Mastropieri all of Millis. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Wednesday, August 14, from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Funeral Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in George's memory to the Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019