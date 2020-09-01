DOORAKIAN, George A. Of Bedford, August 30, 2020. Husband of Paula R. (Shaughnessy) Doorakian. Father of Duane J. Doorakian (Bonny) of Marshfield. Grandfather of Logan and Mason Doorakian. Brother of Ann T. LaChapelle (Fred) of Canton and the late Francis R. Doorakian. Family and friends will honor and remember George's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, September 3rd from 5 to 8 p.m. George's Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 4th in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham will follow. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com