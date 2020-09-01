1/1
GEORGE A. DOORAKIAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOORAKIAN, George A. Of Bedford, August 30, 2020. Husband of Paula R. (Shaughnessy) Doorakian. Father of Duane J. Doorakian (Bonny) of Marshfield. Grandfather of Logan and Mason Doorakian. Brother of Ann T. LaChapelle (Fred) of Canton and the late Francis R. Doorakian. Family and friends will honor and remember George's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, September 3rd from 5 to 8 p.m. George's Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 4th in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham will follow. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved