GEORGE A. FORSTER Jr.

GEORGE A. FORSTER Jr. Obituary
FORSTER, George A. Jr. "Peter" Of Medford, August 14th. Beloved husband of Joan F. (Soprano) Forster. Devoted father of Donna M. Forster-Neubauer and her husband Timothy E. Neubauer of Las Vegas, Mark J. Forster and his wife Marie of Medford, and Steven Forster of Medford. Loving "Papa Peter" to Chad and his wife Megan, Joey and his companion Danielle, Tammy and her companion Craig, Chrissy and her companion Aaron, Leighann and her companion Dan. Loving great-grandfather "Papa Peter" to Chloe, Kamira, Timmy, Maddie, Julia, Bella, Aria, and Everly. Dear brother of the late Paul Forster and his surviving wife Faye. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Thursday, August 20th, at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, from 4-6 PM, concluding with a Funeral Service in celebration of Peter's life at 6 PM. Covid-19 protocols will be observed. Burial Services will be private. Late US Air Force Veteran. Late retired longtime employee, Harvard University. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peter's name to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Home

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020
