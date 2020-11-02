JANES, George A. Age 91, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020. George was the beloved husband of the late Margaret A. (White) Janes, "Peggy", devoted father of Peter Janes of Wilmington and the late Deborah Caseri and her late husband Timothy of Port St. Lucie, FL, loving grandfather of Brendan Patrick Dargis and great-grandfather of Amelia Rose Dargis. Dear son of the late Alfred and Alice (Moore) Janes, brother of the late John Janes, Ella Alden and Dorothy Taylor. George is also survived by his nieces Lorna Taylor of Marlborough, Keith & Leslie Taylor of Spencer, Donna Drotter of Florida, Ellen White, Jennifer Blanchette and Jonathan White all of New Hampshire, as well as several other nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Graveside Service with Military Honors on Friday, November 6th at 12:00 noon in the Veteran's Section of Wildwood Cemetery, 233 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, MA. George proudly served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in George's memory to the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 87 Church St., Wilmington, MA 01887 or to the Visiting Nurse & Community Care, 37 Broadway, Suite 2, Arlington, MA 02474. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com