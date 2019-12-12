Boston Globe Obituaries
KESSLER, George A. Of Swampscott, MA, entered into rest on December 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Dear son of the late Myer and Celia Kessler. Beloved husband of the late Harriet (Kendall) Kessler. Devoted father of Michael Kessler and his wife Christine and Wendy Kessler-Cody and her husband Steve. Cherished grandfather of Jacky Janko-Ordonez and her husband Joseph Ordonez, Adam Kessler and Sarah Kessler Mann and Joshua Cody and his wife Caroline. George is also the great-grandfather of three great-grandchildren. George is the loving brother of the late Gertrude Triber and Irving Kessler. Dear brother-in-law of Greta Kessler and the late Bernard Triber. Dear uncle of Dale Triber-Tate, Elaine Triber, Seth Kessler, Susan Schwartzman, Deena Sarvet, and Alex Kessler. He grew up in Somerville, MA, graduated from Boston University and Boston University School of Law, and raised his family in Lexington, MA. He was the Director of Legacy and Endowment for Jewish Federation. George volunteered for the Boy Scouts of America. He loved to travel. He cherished time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues. A funeral service for George will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:00PM at Stanetsky Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, SALEM, MA 01970 with interment at B'Nai Brith Cemetery, Peabody, MA 01960. Shiva will be held following services until 8 PM at the home of his daughter and her husband, Wendy Kessler-Cody and Steve Cody in Nahant, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com STANETSKY-HYMANSON CHAPEL 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019
