LEBRUN, George A. Age 79, of Boston, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26. Born in Boston on October 14, 1940, he was the son of the late Francis and Grace (Love) LeBrun of Boston, and the former husband of the late Grace Morgan. George, best known as "Grampy with the pipe," loved spending time at the beach, especially at Nantasket and on Bonaire. He was an avid bridge player, and enjoyed other card games as well, and spent most evenings and weekends with his loving partner, Annie Cavanaugh. George will be missed by a large and loving family. George was the father of Francis LeBrun, the late Deborah Flynn, Lucy (Porro) and her husband Tom, and Marc X and his wife Linda. George was the brother of the late John LeBrun, Virginia Beady, and Nancy Lowe. In addition to his longtime partner Annie, George also leaves behind his six granddaughters, Megan Kelleher, Morgan and Jennifer Flynn, Alexa, Caitlyn, and Samantha LeBrun, as well as his great-grandson Hayden, and great-granddaughter Brooklyn. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, from noon to 4pm at Waterford's Restaurant & Pub, 2 Bridge St., Dedham, MA 02026.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020