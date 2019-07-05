|
LOVELL, George A. Age 80, of Dover, peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Beloved husband of LaVerne Lovell, loving father of Jennifer Cronin and Colleen Lovell-Graham and her husband Michael. Grandfather of Andrew, Lily, Mollie, Catherine, Isabelle, Emerson and George. Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 8th, 10am at Most Precious Blood Church, 30 Centre St., Dover. Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery, Dover. Visiting Hours will be Sunday, 1-5 at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD. Those wishing may make memorial contributions in George's name to the Most Precious Blood Church. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019