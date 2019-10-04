Boston Globe Obituaries
|
GEORGE A. MCKENZIE

GEORGE A. MCKENZIE Obituary
McKENZIE, George A. Of Quincy, died October 1, 2019. The beloved husband of the late Muriel A. (Seamans) McKenzie. Father of Jane McKenzie of Quincy. Son of the late John H. and Mary E. (Reilly) McKenzie. Brother of the late John M. McKenzie. Uncle of John, Paul, Richard, and the late Michael McKenzie.George was a friend to the Frank Casey Family. George was a proud WWII Army veteran. He worked for Boston Edison for 40 years before his retirement. He was a member of the Quincy Elks Post BPOE #943, the Castle Island Association, American Legion Post #42, and was a Eucharistic Minister at the Star of the Sea Parish in Squantum. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, 2-6pm, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 9:15 AM, on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., North Quincy, Monday, at 10 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in George's name to a . See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
