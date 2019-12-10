Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
8:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
851 Main St.
Woburn, MA
View Map
GEORGE A. MCLAUGHLIN

GEORGE A. MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, George A. Of Woburn, unexpectedly, Dec. 9. Beloved husband of the late Ada T. (Buccelli). Loving father of George, Jr. of Woburn and Linda LaFauci & her husband Hugo of Chelmsford. Proud grandfather of Natassia LaFauci, Domenic LaFauci & his wife Michelle and Shavonne LaFauci of the United States Navy. Great-grandfather of Amelia LaFauci. Brother of the late Leo McLaughlin, Lillian Pentland, Jake McLaughlin and Bernard "Butch" McLaughlin. Brother-in-law of Beverly McLaughlin. He is also survived by many neices and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Road, WOBURN on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 3-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 13 at 8 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony's Church, 851 Main St., Woburn at 9 a.m. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Memorials in George's name may be made to the Woburn Senior Center, 144 School St., Woburn, MA 01801. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www. www.woburncatholic.org & www.grahamfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019
