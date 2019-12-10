|
|
McLAUGHLIN, George A. Of Woburn, unexpectedly, Dec. 9. Beloved husband of the late Ada T. (Buccelli). Loving father of George, Jr. of Woburn and Linda LaFauci & her husband Hugo of Chelmsford. Proud grandfather of Natassia LaFauci, Domenic LaFauci & his wife Michelle and Shavonne LaFauci of the United States Navy. Great-grandfather of Amelia LaFauci. Brother of the late Leo McLaughlin, Lillian Pentland, Jake McLaughlin and Bernard "Butch" McLaughlin. Brother-in-law of Beverly McLaughlin. He is also survived by many neices and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Road, WOBURN on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 3-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 13 at 8 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony's Church, 851 Main St., Woburn at 9 a.m. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Memorials in George's name may be made to the Woburn Senior Center, 144 School St., Woburn, MA 01801. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www. www.woburncatholic.org & www.grahamfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019