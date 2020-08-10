|
PAGE, George A. Jr. Age 88, died on August 5, 2020 at his home in Marblehead. His wife of 62 years, Ellen Page, was at his side, as always. He was known as "Bud," and was proud of his Illinois roots - he was born in Evanston, IL on July 30, 1932, the son of George Alfred Page and Nan Louise Pagin. Bud was raised in La Grange, IL, graduating from Lyons Township High School, then attending Princeton University, where he graduated in 1954. He was an enthusiastic Princetonian, and was actively involved in alumni events. After two years of military service with the Army Artillery unit in Darmstadt, Germany conducting counterintelligence, he attended Harvard Law School, graduating in 1959. Bud continued with his Master's of Law Studies at Boston University School of Law, where he also taught for several years. Bud joined the Boston law firm Peabody & Arnold, where he focused as a partner on corporate, tax and international law. His forte was using his legal skills and creativity to solve complex legal problems for estate and corporate clients. Later, Bud joined Csaplar & Bok as a senior partner, and then finished his law career as a sole practitioner, while also leveraging his legal skills as an advisor and board member on a volunteer basis. Bud and Ellen settled in Marblehead, MA in 1960, where he was a member of the Eastern Yacht Club, serving as Secretary and a member of the Race Committee. He had a love of sailing, kindled at an early age summering in Barrington, RI. Bud and Ellen sailed for years on their sloop, Pageant, spending summers cruising along the Maine coast. He loved nature, both preservation and observation, a trait honed skiing and hiking in Waterville Valley, NH, and sailing Eggemoggin Reach. Bud led Marblehead's first major land preservation acquisitions as head of the Marblehead Conservation Commission. Bud was known for his infectious laugh, coined the "Page laugh," as well as his love of the arts and history. He was a long-standing member of the Society of Colonial Wars, as well as a past President and member of the essay group, the Whiting Club. Bud served on the Board of Boston University's Huntington Theatre, and late in his law career, invited Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy to the Huntington to adjudicate a mock criminal trial of Shakespeare's character Hamlet for the murder of Polonius. With prominent Boston lawyers leading the defense and trial counsels, Justice Kennedy referred the case to a jury, which found Hamlet not guilty. Bud was a parishioner of Marblehead's Our Lady Star of the Sea church, where he chaired the committee to oversee the major restoration project with his friend, Father Dennis Burns. More recently, Bud honed his chess skills with family and friends, and enjoyed time at home supported by Ellen, practicing his mantra, "life is uncertain – eat dessert first!" Bud leaves his son William Page of Concord, MA, his wife Wendy and their sons Benji and Willie. He also leaves his son Andrew Page of Los Altos Hills, CA, his wife Karen Page, daughter Caleigh, son Anderson, daughter Olivia, and stepsons Austin and Hunter Appleton. Visiting Hours: The family will conduct private Funeral and Burial Services. The arrangements are under the direction of the Murphy Funeral Home. For more information or online guestbook, please call 978-744-0497. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Abbot Public Library Campaign, P.O. Box 1409, Marblehead, MA 01945, www.abbotlibrary.org or Marblehead Conservancy: www.marbleheadconservancy.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020